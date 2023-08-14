Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Saia worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Saia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Saia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $982,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $424.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $437.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.99.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.31.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

