Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.3 %

CHDN stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

