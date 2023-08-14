Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,110 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cactus worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

