Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Freshpet worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,921,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,299,000 after buying an additional 513,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,785,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Up 0.3 %

FRPT stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.