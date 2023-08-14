Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $502.17 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

