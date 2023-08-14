Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

PAC stock opened at $180.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $2.1661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

