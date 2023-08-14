Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Short Interest Update

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TIO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 4,946,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,044. Tingo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $851.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.00 million. Tingo Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tingo Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

