Titan Capital Management LLC TX Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Titan Capital Management LLC TX reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.7% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

