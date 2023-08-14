Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Position Increased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the period. Titan Machinery comprises about 2.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.61% of Titan Machinery worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

TITN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $677.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TITN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

