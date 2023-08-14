Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

