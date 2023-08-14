tomiNet Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00009701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $189.28 million and approximately $21.07 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, tomiNet has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.99349476 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $25,272,228.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

