Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

KIE opened at $42.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $515.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

