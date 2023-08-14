Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

