Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

