Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.90 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) by 127,061.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 792.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter.

SRTY stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

