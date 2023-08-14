Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,336,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 717,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.