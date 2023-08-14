Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 1,101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $66.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

