Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 639 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

