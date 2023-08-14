Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 62,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 388,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMCI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.08.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,042,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,042,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,631,850.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,553,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

