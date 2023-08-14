Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Trevena Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,207. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Trevena has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.47.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVN
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.