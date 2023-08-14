Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trevena Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,207. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Trevena has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.47.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

