Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,283.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 10,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,034. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

