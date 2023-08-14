Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE TCN opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,648,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 947,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 175,097 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,093,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 163,093 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

