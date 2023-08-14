Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

