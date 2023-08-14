Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.01% of Trustmark worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $7,379,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

