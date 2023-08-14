Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Financial comprises 1.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 561.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 359,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.65. 44,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

