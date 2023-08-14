Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 3.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
FedEx stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.75. 569,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,155. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85.
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
