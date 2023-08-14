Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 3.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.75. 569,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,155. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

