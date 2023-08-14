UBS Group Lowers MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($265.93) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.75.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $113.76 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

