Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $863,798.35

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.65 million and $863,798.35 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,409.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00782419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00121677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028943 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18205186 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $848,459.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

