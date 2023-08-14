UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UMBF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,005. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

