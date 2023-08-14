Uniswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.01 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $80.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00021268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00279352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.15508573 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 772 active market(s) with $58,811,449.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.