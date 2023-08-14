Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.12 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $55.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00020967 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00280948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013843 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

