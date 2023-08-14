Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Unisys were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.21. 95,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,336. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.17 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 4,490.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

