United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.85

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 26015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,084,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

