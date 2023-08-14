US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $3,757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

