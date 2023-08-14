US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
