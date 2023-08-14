USDD Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.19 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $727.83 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 729,575,419 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

