VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.04 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

