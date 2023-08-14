VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.04 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 67.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.