Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $73.77. 57,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,666. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

