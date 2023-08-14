Valliance Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. H World Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Up 2.1 %

HTHT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 622,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,541. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -409.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

