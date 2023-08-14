Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.30% from the company’s previous close.

Valneva Stock Down 6.2 %

VALN traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Valneva has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

