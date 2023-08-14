VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 109,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 329,389 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.29.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 856,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 830,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 232,230 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.