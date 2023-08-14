Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,832,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,811,000 after acquiring an additional 496,959 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 802,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,034. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

