Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

