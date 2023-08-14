Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.73. 633,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,421. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

