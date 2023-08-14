Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Boosted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $35,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.25. 208,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

