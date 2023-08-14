Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 53,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 225,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VNQ traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.