Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.51. 164,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,083. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

