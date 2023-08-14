Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) recently:

8/2/2023 – Varonis Systems had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2023 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2023 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,332. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

