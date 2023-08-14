Verge (XVG) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $70.03 million and $4.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,309.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00279402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.00778520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.00540645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00059367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00121319 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,827,263 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,827,257 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

