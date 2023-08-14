Victoria J. Tullett Acquires 739 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) insider Victoria J. Tullett acquired 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $24,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.58. 871,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BROS. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.