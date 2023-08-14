Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,328,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 786,031 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,808,293,000,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 169.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 473,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 297,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 79.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 253,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,381,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares during the period.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NFJ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

